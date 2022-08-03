SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly.

In Wednesday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation, Angela Kennecke brings us a new investigation involving an issue that could save lives.

In the latest data available from the CDC through February of this year, overdose deaths continue to rise, up about 16% in South Dakota.

You hear the numbers a lot, but this young man is more than a statistic. Twenty-nine-year-old Alex Koller of Parker died in April of fentanyl poisoning. Coming up tonight at 6 p.m., his parents share his story in hopes of saving others.

One life saving tool that’s cheap and easy are fentanyl testing strips. But they are actually illegal in South Dakota.



Coming up at 10 p.m., we’ll look into what it would take to change that and why some people are willing to risk breaking the law to get them into people’s hands.