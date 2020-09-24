Wells Fargo to stop issuing student loans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has learned Wells Fargo is getting out of the student loan business. The Wells Fargo student loan division is located in Sioux Falls.

After January 28, 2021, Wells Fargo will no longer accept student loan applications.

The Wells Fargo Student Loan division is located on the north side of Sioux Falls. It includes loan originators, underwriters, customer service, collections and other programs.

Just a few years ago, Wells Fargo closed it Aberdeen student loan office, and several people from that area moved to Sioux Falls to keep their jobs.

Wells Fargo employees haven’t been told if they will be offered other jobs within the bank.

One employee told us, on the condition of being anonymous, that COVID-19 is to blame because people are having difficulty paying their student loans all across the nation. Wells Fargo says it is part of a strategic review of all of its business lines.