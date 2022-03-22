SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They’re people who need a second chance due to bad circumstances or poor choices in life. A $1 billion property company out of Miami offers a “Second Chance” program at certain Sioux Falls properties it owns. Tzadik Management says these properties are “felon-friendly” and that it’s “providing housing to those who otherwise may not be able to find it elsewhere with more strict background criteria.”

However, many people who live in these Tzadik properties say they may deserve a “second chance,” but they don’t deserve the conditions they are forced to live in because no one else will rent to them. Our KELOLAND News investigation into these “Revolting Rentals,” looks into complaints over Tzadik’s properties. One of the apartment complexes we visited is home to a tenant who says she has dealt with flooding, roaches, rodents and more.

Nikki Hinrichs says she needed a second chance for herself and her kids.

“When I talked to the landlord she was super nice and she said, ‘We believe in giving people second chances.’ Because of that, I thought it was okay and the apartment looked great when I came in,” Hinrichs said.

Nikki Hinrichs with her son

Hinrichs says troubles with that great apartment started when the bathroom and kitchen sinks wouldn’t drain.

“I have a baby–he needs bottles you know,” Hinrichs said.

Then there was a flood.

“There were times my bathtub and my toilet overflowed and I had people’s feces coming out of my bathtub and my sink wouldn’t drain,” Hinrichs said.

“I had to get up in the middle of the night and take my kids to the gas station–like if my 10-year-old daughter woke up and had to use the bathroom–I had to then wake up my baby and my five-year-old son and put them in the car and drive to the gas station, just so they could use the bathroom. And we were using friends’ showers.” Nikki Hinrichs, Tenant at Arnold’s Park Apartments

Hinrichs says she is upset over the length of time it took for Tzadik to clean up the mess and get her plumbing working again. She says she’s also dealt with roaches, bedbugs and rodents. A surveillance camera in her bedroom captured this critter in the middle of the night.

“I had rolled back the camera and I had looked and I freaked out because that’s me laying the bed on my side. It had to have been here. But when you see it jump and you see that white thing jump up; that’s my dog trying to get it.”

“What I want tenants to know is that they need to give us a call if there is a problem in any of their units,” City of Sioux Falls Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Matt Tobias said.

Tobias oversees code enforcement for the city of Sioux Falls. Hinrichs says she called the city to complain and Tzadik did respond. However, she’s frustrated because she says it’s been one problem after another.

She pointed to the fact that her garage has been broken into multiple times. She showed us the partial wall missing, where the thieves got in.

Kennecke: Why are you talking to me today?

Hinrichs: Because I’m tired of being ignored.

Kennecke: You feel like you’re being ignored?

Hinrichs: Yeah. I’m a mom. I have to do this for my kids too because we can’t live like this. It’s inhumane.

Another issue at Hinrich’s apartment complex is the lack of security. None of the building security locks work. Tzadik Management says that’s because tenants constantly broke the doors and it became too expensive to replace. But Arnold’s Park isn’t the only Tzadik property where anyone can enter a building.

Coming up Tuesday on KELOLAND News at 10 on our investigation into these “Revolting Rentals,” we visit three different complexes and find the same kind of issues and more. Plus we see how police calls have risen since Tzadik took over.

While Tzadik refused an on-camera interview for this story, the company did provide us with the following email response to our investigation:

Tzadik Management continues to invest resources to correct any issues that its residents may have in order to keep the properties up to Tzadik’s quality standards. Tzadik has contracts in place for preventative pest control at Arnold’s Park, Mayfair Apartments and North Cleveland Apartments and has been doing full building “clean-outs” on top of regular maintenance for the last two years.

At all three properties, Tzadik was continuously replacing the security doors, but residents would kick them in or prop them open, which would damage the hinges and bend the door. After replacing the security doors multiple times, Tzadik installed regular, exterior doors as a solution to this issue.

All three properties have weekly cleaning in the common areas by a vendor that Tzadik has worked with for two years. The cleaning includes waste pick-up, window cleaning and vacuuming/mopping of the interior hallways.

If residents are having any issues, they are directed to fill out a work order with their complex immediately so that the work order can be completed as soon as possible and not cause any further issues.

Arnold’s Park

Since Tzadik Management acquired Arnold’s Park in 2018, the company has spent over $1.5 million on the 162-unit property for updated garages with new siding/replaced doors, roofing, sidewalks, boilers, foundation repairs, parking lot maintenance, interior common areas paint/flooring, boiler replacement, upgraded units, plumbing, electrical, safety (CO detectors were installed in all units), landscaping, upgraded interior/exterior lighting and more. Within the last 12 months, Tzadik has spent over $136,000 in repairs and maintenance, and over $26,424 in pest control. For security, Tzadik uses Stealth Monitoring and pays for 24/7 security camera monitoring. Annually, Tzadik spends a total of $13,142 for security.

Mayfair Apartments

Since Tzadik Management acquired Mayfair Apartments in 2018, it has spent over $500,000 on the 48-unit property for the parking lot, interior common areas paint/flooring, HVAC replacement, upgraded units, plumbing, electrical, safety (CO detectors were installed in all units), landscaping and more. Tzadik spent over $49,000 in the last 12 months on repairs and maintenance and has spent $8,385 on pest control.

North Cleveland Apartments

Since Tzadik Management acquired North Cleveland Apartments in 2018, it has spent over $593,000 on the 48-unit property for updated patios/balconies, a new playground, parking lot maintenance, interior common areas paint/flooring, boiler replacements, upgraded units, plumbing, electrical, safety (CO detectors were installed in all units), landscaping and more. Tzadik has spent over $48,000 on repairs and maintenance and $8,707 on pest control in the last 12 months. For security, Tzadik uses Stealth Monitoring and pays for 24/7 security camera monitoring. Annually, Tzadik spends a total of $9,792 for security.

All three properties are part of a “Second Chance” program and are felon-friendly between the time of the conviction, ranging from 0-3 years. Tzadik does not allow violent offenders, but thinks it’s important to provide housing to those who otherwise may not be able to find it elsewhere with more strict background criteria.