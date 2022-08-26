SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls.

You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.

A quarter mile down the road their 2020 Dodge pickup started acting up.

According to the repair receipt from Billion automotive, the fuel rail on the truck was full of water.

The Duprees say the whole ordeal cost them nearly $2,000.

Circle K has now denied any liability in the incident.

Circle K says there was no evidence of water in its fuel tanks and that 1285 gallons of unleaded gasoline were sold at that station on that Sunday with no other complaints.

“I don’t care that everybody else didn’t complain that day or that there were no other complaints. All I know is that happened to us. It happened to my truck and impeded my vacation. I didn’t let it get us down at all. We rode the hills of Sturgis. We had fun. But they need to step up. They need to take responsibility and pay us what we are owed.” Sabra Dupree, Sturgis rally-goer who says she got water in her gas tank after filling up at a Circle K in Sioux Falls.

Dupree says after our story aired, she heard from other people who also had water in their gas tanks after filling up at this Circle K on different dates.

She hopes to file a lawsuit against the company but is required to file it in South Dakota.