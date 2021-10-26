Victims left unknowing despite Marsy’s Law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates exposed the issue of the lack of public notification of specific parole hearings last month.

That’s what happened in the notorious case of Debra Jenner, whose parole hearing went undetected, until KELOLAND Investigates began looking into it.

Now another violent criminal was up for parole this month, but we were blocked from a teleconference of Levi Flute’s hearing, which wasn’t even on the board’s posted agenda.

Plus, his victim had no idea it was happening.

“I would want to know, has he been working on himself? Did he get on his knees and say, ‘I’m sorry’ for this. Has he repented?” victim, Dawn Aspaas said.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke brings you Dawn Aspaas horrific story. In 1989 Levi Flute and David Arapahoe broke into her home and held her young daughter at knife point, while she was raped and beaten.

How victims are left in the dark when it comes to what’s happening with their offenders, despite Marsy’s Law, tonight on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.