Victims left in the dark due to flaws in notification system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman and her 9-year-old daughter were the victims of a horrific crime in Sioux Falls in 1989, and the perpetrators were put in prison.

Levi Flute and David Arapahoe snuck into Dawn Aspaas home. They raped and beat her, while holding her daughter at knife point. The crime was part of a gang initiation.

Aspaas told the Department of Corrections she wanted to be notified when Flute and Arapahoe came up for hearings, or were let out. But that hasn’t happened.

The DOC says it’s up to victims of older crimes to sign up for a new system, called SAVIN. Only victims aren’t getting the message.

“I feel like we’re still protecting them and not the victim. And to right that, it’s very simple. No one gets a hearing for parole unless the parole board knows that the victim or family have been contacted, wish not to come or are coming,” Aspaas said.

