Update: ‘Ticket to trouble’ lawsuit thrown out

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight we have an update on a KELOLAND News investigation,” Ticket to Trouble, which looked into a police tasking incident at Lake Norden. You’ll remember that we brought you Nikolas Weeks’ story. Weeks’ was tased during a traffic stop by the former Lake Norden Police Chief.

Chief, Jimmy Murphy later lost his law enforcement certification for abuse of power for a number of incidents, not just those involving Weeks.

Weeks was suing the City of Lake Norden, its officials, the DCI and Murphy. This week a federal judge threw out Weeks’ lawsuit, based on technicalities.

Weeks says he will try to appeal, but has been unable to find an attorney to represent him.

