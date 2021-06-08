Unsolved murders near Mt. Vernon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight we are looking back at one of the highest-profile murder cases in South Dakota history.

In September of 1981, someone shot and killed LaDonna Mathis and two of her young sons. There was only one suspect in the case – but a jury found LaDonna’s husband John Mathis not guilty. Now, nearly four decades later, the murders on the farm near Mount Vernon remain unsolved.

Why do people find unsolved crimes so interesting? That’s the question we are asking in a KELOLAND.com Original report. KELOLAND’s Rae Yost will post that story later today.