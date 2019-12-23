Tripp city attorney turns away KELOLAND News cameras as we ask questions about embezzlement

TRIPP, S.D. (KELO) — How does a government official get away with stealing from citizens for years?

That’s what people in Tripp, South Dakota want to know.

Tripp’s longtime city finance officer has pleaded guilty to three felony charges. State auditors say she gave them fake records, charged up the City credit cards, used City money to pay her own credit cards and wrote herself big checks.

But when KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke went to ask the mayor of Tripp how this went on for at least six years, the town’s attorney turned our camera away.

Plus we’ve got evidence that the city was warned years ago about questionable activity by Friederich.

