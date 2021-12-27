Top KELOLAND News investigations in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As 2021 comes to a close this week, we’re looking back on some of our top investigative stories of the year.

We exposed pervasive fraud in a Small Business Administration loan program created to bail out businesses during the pandemic. Scammers claimed to have fake farms in the names of real people who live across the state. We analyzed the data and uncovered more than a million dollars in fraudulent loans.

We also followed-up on the death of a Native American boy on the Rosebud Reservation. Shocking new evidence points to foul play, but no arrests have been made nearly two years later.

Plus, we dug into many cold cases in KELOLAND and found new evidence and conducted interviews with people, who spoke on the subject for the very first time and brought up new questions on these old cases.

“Well that depends on whether or not you believe what he says or you believe what the crime scene tells you. Two different stories that contradict each other,” said Jim Severson, retired DCI agent.

Plus, several of our investigations resulted in criminal charges in the state and we followed those through the justice system.

We’ll take a closer look at the top 2021 KELOLAND News Investigations Monday at 10 p.m.