Tobias Ritesman accused of violating bond conditions

The man at the center of a KELOLAND News investigation is back behind bars.

Federal court documents say authorities arrested Tobias Ritesman less than a week ago. He’s accused of violating the conditions of his bond, as he waits to be sentenced.

As you may remember, Ritesman pleaded guilty 18 federal fraud charges. He told investors he was building a Global Aquaponics business in South Dakota and scammed investors out of hundreds of thousand dollars. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

On Monday, Ritesman returned to federal court and admitted he contacted someone who he wasn’t supposed to. That means he either reached out to a victim of the Global Aquaponics scheme, a witness or co-defendant Tim Burns.

The judge ordered that he remains in custody until his sentencing.

