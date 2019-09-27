Tim Burns sentencing underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the people involved in the Global Aquaponics scam is learning his sentence in federal court.

Back in April, a jury found Tim Burns guilty of scamming investors out of tens of thousands of dollars in connection with the Global Aquaponics project near Brookings.

Investors put up money for what was supposed to be a high-tech indoor fish farm, but instead of using money for the project, Burns and his business partner, Tobias Ritesman, spent it on themselves.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten is in the courtroom Friday and will have the latest developments in this KELOLAND News Investigation throughout the day.