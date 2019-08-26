Tim Burns scheduled to be sentenced in federal court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Brookings developer who was found guilty of scamming investors in a fish farm project that never happened will be sentenced on Monday.

Tim Burns was accused of scamming investors in the Global Aquaponics project out of tens of thousands of dollars. A federal jury found him guilty of all charges.

The Global Aquaponics fish and vegetable farm was proposed for south of Brookings and Burns’ construction company was supposed to build it.

Company founder Tobias’ Ritesman was earlier sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay back nearly $700,000 in restitution in the Global Aquaponics scheme.

After a year-long investigation, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke first exposed the falsehoods surrounding the project. She will be in the courtroom for Burns’ sentencing on Monday. Look for updates to this story throughout the day.