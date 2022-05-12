SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has learned there has been a personnel change at the top of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre.

According to our sources, Warden Daren Berg was walked out of the prison Wednesday. Berg was named warden in April of 2020.

Berg worked for the Department of Corrections for 20 years, starting as a correctional officer and working his way up to unit manager and deputy warden positions at the Women’s Prison. He also served as the department’s data systems manager.

The Department of Corrections says by law it cannot comment on personnel information. However, a DOC spokesperson confirmed that Associate Warden Aaron Miller is overseeing daily operations at the prison, with DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko helping with personnel and operation issues.

This is the second leadership change in recent weeks at the Women’s Prison. Correctional Captain William Schied was fired at the end of last month.