South Dakota teacher left with insurance questions after crash on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old South Dakota teacher was involved in an horrific crash on Interstate 90 in Wyoming.

DJ Toczek was riding his motorcycle when a drunk driver, who was also high on meth, and running from police, rammed into him at 100 miles-per-hour.

“Everyone can say you’re just lucky to be alive and so thankful you’re alive, but that wasn’t something you were thankful for before the wreck. Before it all happened,” Toczek said.

Toczek suffered a severe brain injury and a host of other injuries. The man who hit him went to prison, but didn’t have any insurance, so Toczek’s own automobile policy paid a settlement.

And that’s where our KELOLAND News Investigation starts, because now the health insurance that covered Toczek’s medical bills is staking a claim on that money.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke looks into the issue of insurance subrogation and how it’s a multi-million dollar business, that often has crash victims paying the price.

Watch “Whose Money is it Anway?” Wednesday night on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.