SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four years after putting South Dakota nursing home residents at risk and taking employee insurance premiums, but not applying them to their policies, the state is finally taking some action against Skyline Healthcare and its owners, Joseph and Rosie Schwartz. Joseph Schwartz is now facing federal charges involving 95 health care and rehabilitation facilities in eleven states, once owned by Skyline.

KELOLAND Investigates brought you the Skyline elderly care crisis in May of 2018 and then exposed the way employees were betrayed by the company in 2019. Now, KELOLAND Investigates shows you a new lawsuit is unveiling how the nursing home empire came crashing down in South Dakota and when the state was alerted about all of the problems, which raises the question, what took so long?

In the last few months, the house of cards has come crashing down on Joseph Schwartz. The New Yorker is accused of a litany of charges involving nursing homes here in South Dakota and across the country. Those charges range from failing to pay nearly $30 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for the now-defunct Skyline Healthcare to millions in Medicaid fraud in Arkansas. Tonight KELOLAND News outlines a new civil lawsuit filed by the state of South Dakota and we hear from those involved in a separate civil lawsuit that has dragged on for years.

Now that Joseph Schwartz is facing federal charges, states are staking claim to money they say they are owed by Skyline Healthcare, including South Dakota. As KELOLAND Investigates reported in 2018, these 19 elderly care facilities across the state were in trouble under Skyline.

In the lawsuit filed by the State of South Dakota and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg,

Debbie Menzenberg who served as the Vice President of Operations for the company in 2018, sent the following desperate email to the South Dakota Department of Health with a cryptic warning of residents being put at risk:

Four days later, KELOLAND Investigates reported on the problem and the state placed the Skyline homes into receivership. They were eventually acquired by new owners.

According to the new South Dakota civil suit: Skyline submitted claims purportedly for the cost of resident care to South Dakota Medicaid. Skyline then failed to pay other providers, vendors, and suppliers, and Skyline instead diverted at least some Medicaid funds to other sources and that’s a violation of state law.

It wasn’t until last spring {March 11, 2021} that South Dakota’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (“MFCU”) sent a subpoena and written request for records…. to Joseph Schwartz… along with six attorneys. The requested records were to be provided by April 14 or 2021, but they have never been received.

Court documents show that the South Dakota Attorney General’s office was contacted back in 2018, by Skyline employees who reported their insurance premiums were taken from their paychecks, but never paid.

More than a year later, after authorities had done nothing, former employees came to KELOLAND Investigates with the story.

“They’re taking money that we think is going toward an insurance policy, or premium and they’re allowing us to get these services, and then at the end of the day, none of it was covered,” Nursing Home Administrator Charles Johnson said.

Former Skyline Employee Theresa Dante/Submitted photo

One of those former South Dakota employees is Theresa Dante, who is now a plaintiff in the federal class-action lawsuit on behalf of all Skyline employees across the country.

“I really want to do a good job of representing the South Dakota former employees of Skyline Healthcare. I want to have our story heard and I really, really want to make sure this doesn’t happen again to anyone. There were so many good people working in that nursing home. The residents suffered, the state suffered. It was just unimaginable what had occurred.” Theresa Dante, Former South Dakota Skyline Employee

That lawsuit has dragged through the courts for two years now.

“Mr. Schwartz is notorious, at least in my mind, for evading service. He travels frequently in and out of the country and is difficult to pin down. We eventually did get him served, but notwithstanding service, he has not responded to the complaint,” Attorney Matthew Stone said.

That has resulted in a default judgment against Schwartz in the class action suit and now with so many states filing criminal or civil charges and seeking damages, Stone wants to make sure something is left for the often minimum-wage employees who were stuck with ten of thousands of dollars in medical bills when their insurance wasn’t paid by Skyline.

“We want to protect our class members, to make sure there are some assets left over for them to recover damages. Our class representatives of members of the class they represent have real harm. They underwent serious medical procedures and are faced with tremendous medical bills. And we are going to make sure there are assets to cover those in the event there is a judgment,” Stone said.

Meanwhile, South Dakota’s civil suit includes allegations of deceit, deceptive trade practices, and violating state laws. According to the Attorney General’s office, Skyline owes South Dakota more than $50,000 in unpaid employment taxes and may owe more than $115,000.

Plus the state seeks payment of up to three times the amount of damages sustained, including investigation and court costs, and payment of $2,000 for each false or fraudulent claim made by Schwartz.

Advocates for those hurt in the Skyline collapse say states were caught off guard and that Schwartz took advantage of loopholes that must now be closed.

“I really want to make sure they shore up the industry and weed out these things before they occur again and make it a safer industry for the residents and employees alike,” Dante said.

“I think that calls for a greater level of regulation. There needs to be a lot more oversight. These are the most vulnerable members of our society and they’re simply left to the devices of people like Mr. Schwartz,” Stone said.

While some states have made changes, such as Kansas, which now requires a lot more financial information from people who apply for licenses to operate nursing homes, South Dakota has not made any changes in response to the Skyline situation. We also asked the attorney general’s office why it took so long to file a lawsuit and why no criminal charges have been filed in South Dakota and received absolutely no response to our questions.

Our attempts to contact Joseph Schwartz have been unsuccessful.