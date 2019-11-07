Sioux Falls woman accused of burning her own home down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman who won a lawsuit against her ex-husband, a doctor, for accessing her medical records without her permission, is now accused of setting fire to the home the couple once shared.

51-year-old Jacqueline Krouse is facing second degree arson charges for a Sioux Falls house fire in March.

KELOLAND News reported on the fire at her home, which is valued at $700,000. Two cats died in the fire.

It was discovered in the basement at about 11 p.m. on March 13th. Heavy smoke close to the ground made firefighting efforts difficult. It took crews 30 minutes to knock down the flames. The home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

Jacqueline Krouse faces up to ten years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine, if found guilty of the arson charge. She is out of jail on $10,000 cash bond and due back in court on November 18th.

In 2015, Krouse filed a lawsuit against Dr. Chris Krouse alleging he repeatedly violated her privacy rights by accessing her medical information.

Chris Krouse is an orthopedic surgeon at Avera Queen of Peace in Mitchell, which was also named in the lawsuit. The jury in the civil case found that Avera was not at fault. Avera said that Dr. Krouse had accessed the records using the log-in credentials of other employees. Dr. Krouse retained his job with Avera in Mitchell. In 2017, the jury awarded Jacqueline Krouse $30,000.