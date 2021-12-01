Sioux Falls man hit twice with alienation of affection lawsuits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a little known law in South Dakota that is used more frequently than you may imagine. South Dakota is one of six states with alienation of affection laws.

They are leftover from when wives were considered a husband’s property. However, today, both men and women can sue if they feel that someone interfered with their marriage, causing a loss of affection from their spouse.

“At some point in time you have to have evidence that the defendant pursued your spouse. And then it has to be a cause of the breakup of the marriage; that’s more than an affair,” said Robert Christenson, Alienation of Affection Attorney.

