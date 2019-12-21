Sioux Falls man asking court to let him change his birth certificate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is an update on a KELOLAND News Investigation: “The Tale of Two Possible Fathers.”

B.J. Olson of Sioux Falls never knew his biological father. Our investigation questioned a 1997 blood test that new D-N-A evidence refutes. Even though Olson believes the accuracy of today’s testing, the family of his biological father rejected him.

Now a court will hear Olson’s petition to charge his birth certificate to include the name of the man new results show is his father.

Howard Jacobson died before Olson had the scientific evidence that Jacobson was his father.

But Olson says it’s still important to him and his family that his name be put on Olson’s birth certificate.

A Minnehaha County judge will consider Olson’s request on January 14th.