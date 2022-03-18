SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the men who was found guilty in a $13 million international fraud case with victims in South Dakota has been caught and will be extradited to Sioux Falls.

John Winer of New Mexico became a fugitive after failing to appear in federal court for his scheduled sentencing in February. Winer and Nathan Peachey are two defendants in the case who sold investors on humanitarian projects but kept the money for themselves.

Winer claims the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over him. Winer has filed long letters with the court, claiming he is sovereign and doesn’t have to follow federal rules. In Winer’s latest letter to the court, he explained why he failed to show up on February 14.

Winer was recently apprehended in New Mexico and the U.S. Marshals Service will transport him to Sioux Falls where a new sentencing hearing will be scheduled.