Sex offenders perpetually fail to register

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota's sex offender registry was recently reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice, for the first time since it went into effect in 2010.

Overall it got high marks, but, getting all sex offenders to comply is a nearly impossible task.

Our KELOLAND News investigation begins with a look at those who fall through the cracks and the sex offenders who don't register.

Sioux Falls Police Detective Ron Harris is in charge of making sure the sex offender registry in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County is up-to-date.

"You're entitled to know who is living next door so as a parent or individual you can just be aware. And that's all sex offender registration is--it's awareness," Sioux Falls Police Detective Ron Harris said.

But getting offenders to re-register can be a challenge.

In a typical week, like this last one, several people are usually charged with failing to register which is a class 6 felony.

"Your driver's license doesn't have the correct address; you don't have a lease agreement--you're staying with a friend. It's very easy to fall off the grid," Detective Harris said.

Herbert Sitting Crow is back in jail after failing to register his address. Sitting Crow had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl in 2000.

He previously pled guilty of failure to register in Clay County in 2010.

Brandon Lafferty is back on the list after failing to re-register as a sex offender. Lafferty raped a 14-year-old girl in 2012. He was also convicted in 2015 in Brown County for not reregistering.

Ronald Rall was convicted of rape back in 1979, but didn't provide his new address. Rall has a criminal history of drugs and recently violated a protection order.

He has been convicted of violating protection orders three other times in the last two years.

Those men are all back on the list and in compliance.

But 43 others are considered fugitives.

In Minnehaha County, Detective Harris says he has a list of about 24 people who perpetually have failed to register that he can't track down.

