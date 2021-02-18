SD Supreme Court rules that Swier may get his law license back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota attorney, and former assistant attorney general, who is best known for his role as legal counsel for the educational cooperative involved in the GEAR UP scandal, is back in the headlines.

Scott Swier now has a date of when he will get his license to practice law back.

Scott Swier was originally barred from practicing law in South Dakota in February of 2020, for one year, for violating professional rules of conduct by having conflicts of interest in two legal cases.

But then in June, Swier was suspended indefinitely. The Supreme Court ruled that Swier violated the rules by acting as a legal assistant when he responded to an email on a pending case.

Now the State Supreme Court has ruled that because Swier had only a single violation, he can practice law again, but extended his original one year-suspension to March 20, 2021. The Court also ordered that Swier must reimburse the State Bar and courts $17, 289 for costs and expenses.

You may also remember from a KELOLAND News 2019 Investigation that Swier was also the City of Tripp’s City attorney during a case where the town’s finance officer embezzled public funds.