Sanford to pay $20 million in kickback scheme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health has agreed to pay more than $20 million to the federal government in a settlement for kickback schemes involving Dr. Wilson Asfora’s medical devices.

According to the federal government, Sanford Health was aware that Dr. Asfora was improperly profiting from his use of implanted devices by his doctor-owned distributorship of those devices, including the bullet cages, cervical plates, Samba screws and Aegis devices. Sanford Health denies any wrongdoing.

Sanford knew of the kickback scheme associated with submitting claims to federal health programs for surgeries where Dr. Asfora profited. Those claims went to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE and the VA.

Sanford was warned many of Dr. Asfora’s surgical procedures were unnecessary, where he used his own devices.

The federal lawsuit was instigated in 2016 by two whistle blowers, Dr. Dustin Bechtold and Dr. Bryan Wellman, who will receive $3.4 million in the settlement from Sanford.

Sanford Health fired Dr. Asfora on September 24th. Sanford also says in the settlement that it has taken steps to stop all Sanford physicians from profiting from their choice of medical devices.

