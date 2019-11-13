Sanford Health’s new ‘corporate integrity’ agreement with feds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As part of its $20 million settlement agreement with the federal government, for a kickback scheme associated with submitting claims to federal health programs, Sanford Health has agreed to establish a compliance program with more federal oversight.

According to the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ” Sanford voluntarily established a compliance program which provides for a chief compliance officer, various compliance committees, a compliance training and education program, a confidential disclosure reporting hotline, and auditing and monitoring activities, and which includes various policies and procedures aimed at ensuring that Sanford’s participation in the Federal health care programs conforms to all federal and state laws and Federal health care program requirements.”

Sanford now has 90 days to develop and implement written policies and procedures regarding the operation of Sanford USD Medical Center’s compliance program with federal health care program requirements. Those policies and procedures must address the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law.

Sanford must submit annual reports on how its meeting compliance with the programs to the Office of Inspector General for Health and Human Services. Sanford faces heavy fines if it fails to implement any of the aspects of the agreement with the feds.

