“Risky Rental” torn down

This week, the Vermillion rental home at the center of our October investigation came down.

The owners, Pine Street Properties, tell KELOLAND Investigates they planned to tear the home down next year to build a four-unit apartment building, like the one they put up next door.

But they sped up the tear down date after the tenants moved out.

At dispute in the story was mold in the home that turned up after the student renters had been away over the summer.

They broke their lease and moved out. Pine Street Properties threatened to sue them for nearly $15,000 in rent, utilities, late fees and mold remediation, saying the tenants had caused the mold.

However, no lawsuit was ever filed. The new apartments will be available June first.