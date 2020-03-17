Breaking News
Gov. Noem: South Dakota schools to remain closed for another week
Results of IHS review following pedophile physician case

The results of a 30-year review of Indian Health Services is now complete. IHS hired to Integritas Creative Solutions to conduct the review in May of 2019. Stanley Patrick Weber, a long-time IHS doctor on the Pine Ridge Reservation, was found guilty of sex abuse charges in September of 2019.

IHS says it is making a culture change within its systems. IHS has now developed a national compliance program against abuse and will begin oversight reviews of each IHS area this month. Those reviews, to be completed by January of 2021, include the credentialing and accreditation of providers, as well as reporting adverse and high risk events.

IHS is also developing a secure system for reporting, tracking and documenting allegations of misconduct. IHS says it is working to change the culture when it comes to reporting abuse and that will enforce whistleblower protections for those who speak up.

In addition to the Weber case, Dr. Pedro H. Ibarra-Perocier of Wagner is currently facing federal charges for allegedly forcing his female adult patients to have sex with him. Ibarra-Perocier was working as a physician on the Yankton Sioux Reservation. 



		

		

					

	


	


			
