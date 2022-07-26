REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — A Redfield, South Dakota, day care provider, who pleaded guilty to child abuse, has received five years’ probation.

41-year-old Heather Roach was charged with hitting a one-year-old in the face on December 16, 2020.

KELOLAND News spoke to a confidential source in the case in January, who said the girl had extreme bruising on her face along with purple and red dots in her ear from being hit.

Roach was sentenced to five years in prison, however, all but 120 days were suspended. She also has to pay just over $1,000 in fines and penalties.

Roach had been doing in-home day care in Redfield for approximately three years. Roach, a mother of five, is not a licensed care provider in the state.

Redfield does not require its day cares to be licensed.