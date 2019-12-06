Prominent defense attorney drops client in Global Aquaponics appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While former Brookings’ developer Tim Burns has filed an appeal for his federal conviction in the Global Aquaponics scheme, a well-known defense attorney won’t be representing him any longer.

Sioux Falls Attorney Michael Butler has filed a motion in federal court to be removed from Burns’ case. Burns will now have a court-appointed attorney for the appeal process.

In April, a jury found Burns guilty of five counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting in the scheme. The fraud bilked investors out of thousands of dollars for a fish farm near Brookings, which was never built. Burns is spending more than four years in prison.

The mastermind of the scheme, Tobias Ritesman, is serving nine years in prison for his role in the scam Ritesman is also appealing his sentence, despite the fact that he reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to 18 federal fraud charges.