PREVIEW: Whose money is it anyway?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a common practice in the insurance industry and it’s probably written into your policy, but few people know about it.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has the latest on her investigation into a fight over an insurance settlement after a catastrophic crash. Our investigation, “The Clash after the Crash,” is coming up Wednesday night at 10.

We have the story of a young South Dakota teacher who was hit at 100 miles per hour on I-90 while riding his motorcycle, by a man who was drunk, high and running from the law.

It’s a story of amazing recovery, but also a darker side of what happens in the insurance industry.

DJ Toczek is now wrapped up in a lawsuit over settlement money he got from his uninsured motorist policy. The health insurance company that administered his plan that paid his medical bills has staked a claim to that money.

Angela Kennecke: Do you feel revictimized by the insurance company?

Toczek: You definitely feel like the little man in this scenario; you don’t matter. That’s why you have insurance–they’re supposed to be there for you. It’s the opposite case here.

Toczek’s attorney claims it’s against a South Dakota law for his health insurance to claim his auto insurance money.

We investigate the practice of insurance subrogation tonight in this special report on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.