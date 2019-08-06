PREVIEW: What happened to Alize Millard?

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — July was a tragic month on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in south central South Dakota.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has been looking into details of the deaths of four young people and one in particular that she’s looking into in a KELOLAND News Investigation.

Families living on Rosebud were shattered in July when four children died. The two young boys you see here died in a one vehicle crash, where the driver is suspected of drinking.

The young woman was found days later, and suicide is suspected. The 15-year-old boy was named Alize Millard. His death is being investigated by both tribal law enforcement and the FBI.

“That case right now is getting a lot of attention, and there’s a lot of work being done behind the scenes every day,” Special Agent Robert Sedlmajer said.

Coming up Tuesday at 10, our cameras are allowed unprecedented access to the death scene in a remote area on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. We find out why a young woman believes that someone killed Alize and why law enforcement and his family believe foul play may be involved.

We look into “What Happened to Alize MIllard?” Tuesday on a KELOLAND News Investigation at 10.