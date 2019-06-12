Preview: Troubles receiving retirement benefits

Investigates

Depending on how long someone has been married, it's common in divorce cases for someone to be awarded a portion of an ex-spouse's retirement benefit. 

But one woman has found collecting that money from her ex's retirement plan has been much more difficult than she ever could have imaged. 

70-year-old Carolynne Pederson sent KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke an email, saying KELOLAND Investigates was her last hope after years of trying to figure out how to get the federal government to pay the benefits she is owed. 

Pederson was awarded $21,000 in 2013 through the state court. 

The Federal Employee Retirement System told her she'd have to wait until her ex-husband retired. 
But even after that happened, Pederson never received the money. 

"I thought it would not be so hard because I did get the one portion, the thrift savings which is from the same people," Carolynne Pederson said.

Coming up tonight we cut through the bureaucratic red tape to find out why Pederson still hasn't been paid. 

