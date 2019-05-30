Investigates

PREVIEW: Tracking sex offenders

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:18 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- They're known sex offenders whose whereabouts are unknown. 

By law, sex offenders must register where they are living and notify the state of new addresses. But as KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke found out in Thursday's Eye On KELOLAND Investigation, not everyone is following the law. 

There are 4,000 sex offenders on South Dakota's registry.  Sioux Falls police have a detective assigned to make sure the list is accurate and up to date. 

But every week there are indictments for those who fail to register, which is a felony. We go looking for sex offender fugitives and find out why they are so hard to track down. 

Angela Kennecke: Do you know him? 
Unknown tenant: Yeah. 
Angela Kennecke: Does he live here? 

We also reveal the most dangerous offenders who are fugitives from the law. It is a common problem and enforcing the law takes the cooperation of several agencies, because offenders can be very transient, moving from state-to-state. 

Find out how Sioux Falls officers get some extra help Thursday night in our investigation into sex offender fugitives. 

