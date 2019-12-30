Breaking News
Interstate 90, 29 reopen
1  of  42
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Federal Building Active Generations Bon Homme County Sheriff's Calvary Episcopal Cathedral City of Aberdeen City of Armour City of Beresford City of Brookings City of Canistota City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Eureka City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Huron City of Lennox City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Miller City of Mitchell City of Redfield City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tea City of Wagner City of Wall City of Watertown City of Yankton I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST Sioux Area Metro Watertown Box Corporation Willow Lake Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.

PREVIEW: Top KELOLAND News Investigations of 2019

Investigates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates brought you dozens of original enterprise reporting throughout 2019.  

As we prepare to welcome in 2020, we take a look back on the highlights of our investigations. 

2019 saw some of the important investigations dating years back, come to a close.

South Dakota native and former Republican operative Paul Erickson and his Russian agent girlfriend Maria Butina, both were found guilty of separate crimes.

From allegations of unnecessary surgeries to a major kickback scheme, we dove into the federal government’s case against Sanford Health and Dr. Wilson Asfora.

For more than a year we followed the murder case of Sioux Falls realtor Melissa Peskey and uncovered new information. 

Former Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan also granted KELOALND Investigates his only interview on why he had disappeared from office over the summer. 

KELOLAND’s Anglea Kennecke brings you the top investigative stories of 2019 Monday at 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests