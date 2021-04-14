PREVIEW: The other half

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota can brag that more than 50-percent of the population has been vaccinated. But an advocacy group is asking what about the other half?

Coming up in Wednesday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation, Angela Kennecke looks into what populations appear to be missing out on getting vaccinated in South Dakota.

From rural counties where few people have been vaccinated, to minority groups, there are challenges to getting the vaccine out to everyone. That’s especially true for Hispanic workers in the dairy industry.

“They work shifts of 12 hours usually, from 6 in the morning until 6 in the afternoon, what clinics are you going to find open?,” SDSU extension dairy specialist Maristela Rovai said.

Coming up in our KELOLAND News Investigation at 10 p.m., meet the woman who is traveling across the state to get dairy workers vaccinated.

Plus we ask the South Dakota Department of Health what they are doing to ensure vaccine equity.

We’ll start with the data the state is keeping on minority vaccinations and the counties with the fewest people getting the shots, tonight at 6 p.m. on KELOLAND News.