PREVIEW: Slipping through the cracks

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Oftentimes people who struggle with addiction slip through the cracks in the system. An Aberdeen mother is grieving the loss of her son to overdose. While Myles’ Brawner died from his addiction, his mother believes that the pandemic and the state’s response to it also played a role in his death.

Brawner was in and out of treatment for years. In January he went to the Rapid City Community Work Center, but while on furlough stole alcohol and got so drunk he ended up in the Pennington County Jail. Yet, three weeks later, he was released from the Community Work Center, as the prison system dealt with the threat of COVID-19 and rules regarding violation of parole with a hot urinalysis test were relaxed. His mom says his parole officer failed to check to see if he had a plan in place.

“I called three of the employers, none of whom knew Myles had been released. I was part of the other two things that was supposed to be responsible and nobody contacted me,” Kathy Boschee, Myles’ mother, said.

Coming up on Wednesday’s KELOLAND News Investigation, “Slipping through the cracks” Angela Kennecke looks into all the things that went wrong that led up to Myles’ death and what one group of lawmakers is asking for to help better serve people in the system suffering from addiction.