PREVIEW: Skyline Healthcare’s benefit betrayal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of us place a lot of faith in our employer — even if our company changes hands, we trust that if money for insurance premiums is taken out of our checks, that means we’ll have insurance coverage. But hundreds of employees in South Dakota found out that wasn’t the case.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke previews her investigation “Benefit betrayal.”

The case we’re looking into is that of Skyline Healthcare. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Skyline is the company that came in and took over Golden Living Centers in 2017.

But Skyline didn’t pay its bills and a year later the homes went into receivership. Now they’ve been taken over by another company, Advantana.

But while Skyline was operating the homes, they offered their employees benefits, like health insurance. They took money out of their checks for premiums. However, by the time employees discovered that the money hadn’t gone toward their insurance, for many it was too late.

The money taken out of your paycheck for insurance, never went to the plan.

Charles Johnson: Not to my knowledge.

The former administrator of a Skyline home tells us about the chaos of trying to take care of seniors under Skyline and the fallout after the company went belly up.

In our KELOLAND News investigation, we see how the same thing happened in other states and if anything has changed in South Dakota to prevent it from occurring again.