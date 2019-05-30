PREVIEW: Sex offender fugitives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- There are nearly 4,000 people on South Dakota's sex offender registry.

Being convicted of a sex crime can land you on the sex offender list for life in the state. KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke has a look back at how the list was started and to preview Thursday's investigation into sex offender fugitives.

South Dakota was the fourth state to implement the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act or SORNA, back in 2010. The U.S. Justice Department just reviewed the state's program for the first time and the state received high marks.

Yet forcing sex offenders to register is not always an easy task. For the last several weeks, KELOLAND Investigates has been looking at who fails to register, or re-register when they have a new address.

There are officially 43 sex offender fugitives on the list, and every week, we found grand jury indictments of several people who didn't register.

"We act on tips, information, statistical data that says maybe another compliance check is needed--we will act on that also," Detective Ron Harris said.

Coming up Thursday at 10, we investigate what's being done to track down these known sex offenders whose whereabouts are unknown. And we look at the most dangerous sex offender fugitives on the list.