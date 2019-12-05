PREVIEW: Second chapter of Jessica’s journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Wednesday, we brought you the first chapter of “Jessica’s Journey.” She’s the gastric bypass patient who ended up addicted to heroin.

Thursday, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke picks up the story with where Jessica is now.

We learned that gastric bypass patients are three times more likely to abuse alcohol and drugs following the surgery.

Jessica Pfau was one of them. She immediately got hooked on the painkillers prescribed to her following her stomach surgery.

Later she switched to alcohol which impacts gastric bypass patients faster and more intensely. That’s when Jessica’s legal troubles started.

“I was sober for three months; leaving Tall Grass. I was going through problems at home and got kicked out of the house and bought some booze and drank it in my car and slept there. And woke up to a knock on my window,” Pfau said.

That knock was from a police officer who charged Jessica with drunk driving — her third.

Jessica was given a lot of chances in DUI court, but blew them all. Then most recently Jessica nearly lost her life.

Coming up Thursday at 10, in the second chapter of Jessica’s Journey we pick up the story from there and show you where Jessica’s addiction has taken her today.