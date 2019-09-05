PREVIEW: Scared straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At what age do you start talking to your kids about drugs and alcohol?

One Sioux Falls mother has learned it’s younger than you may think.

A Sioux Falls mom let her 10 year old go to the park with a group of cousins this summer. She thought he’d be safe because the old one was 15 — certainly babysitting age.

“About a half hour — it didn’t even take that long — about a half hour, he is inebriated to the maximum,” mother Cassandra Bruguier said.

That’s right, this mom returned from picking up pizza for the group of kids and her son was drunk. How this little boy almost died and why his mom believes no one is taking the incident seriously enough to help her son.

