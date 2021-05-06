Preview: Prison sentence becomes a death sentence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends of inmates who died of COVID-19 during the peak of the outbreak in our prisons last fall are struggling with their losses.

They question how the pandemic was handled behind bars and wonder why the South Dakota Department of Corrections didn’t do more to stop the spread of coronavirus, especially to inmates at highest risk of death.

South Dakota’s crowded state prison system has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 prisoner infection rate in the nation. But some argue that it didn’t have to be that way.

In Thursday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation when a “Prison sentence becomes a death sentence,” Angela Kennecke looks into what went wrong behind bars during the outbreak leading to illness and death.