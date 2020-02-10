PREVIEW: Pedophile physician

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted pedophile, who spent years working as a doctor on Native American Reservations, will find out his fate in South Dakota Monday afternoon.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has been looking into how a colleague warned Indian Health Service about Dr. Stanley Weber for years and what it finally took for him to be charged with his crimes.

Dr. Mark Butterbrodt worked on Pine Ridge and knew something wasn’t quite right with pediatrician Dr Stanley Weber as soon as 1998. But when he tried to get Indian Health Service to act, he faced retaliation, despite the fact that there were warnings from Montana that he had preyed on young boys while working for IHS there.

“And he’d already been looked at in ’95 by the FBI; within a month or two of being at Pine Ridge, somebody complained he did an inappropriate exam on a child,” Butterbrodt said.

But instead of taking action against Weber, IHS sent Dr. Butterbrodt packing.

Weber is already serving 18 years in federal prison for sexually abusing Native American boys in Montana.

This afternoon the former pediatrician is sentenced in Rapid City for 10 counts of sexual abuse against children on Pine Ridge.

