PREVIEW: Part II of the great cattle heist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month our KELOLAND News Investigation looked into The Great Cattle Heist, and how cattle rustling is a crime with roots in the wild west that continues today.

Tonight Angela Kennecke continues our investigation into cattle theft with a closer look at a west river case from last spring, that the victims say could have been solved if the South Dakota Brand Board would have taken action on a tip immediately.

The Brand Board says the jurisdiction is tribal and federal. But the Fishers of Scenic want to know why they are paying to have their brands registered if that doesn’t include sending out an alert if their cattle are stolen.

“This is a big loss for us. If anybody else lost $40,000 to $50,000 of their livelihood, their income–I would think there’d be a lot more attention paid to it than this. And there’s been no attention–nobody helped us,” Liz Fisher said.

The Fishers say even though they reported their stolen cattle to the Brand Board right away, it took a call to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office before the FBI was alerted by brand board investigators.

Coming up in Monday’s KELOLAND News Investigation at ten, we bring you part two of the Great Cattle Heist with a look at ranchers frustrations with South Dakota Brand Board Investigations.