PREVIEW: Part 2 of Jessica’s journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our special KELOLAND Investigation into gastric bypass surgery and addiction continues tonight with a new chapter.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has a preview of the second part of her story on Jessica Pfau.

After gastric bypass surgery eight years ago, she found herself addicted to pain pills she was prescribed after surgery. Our investigation revealed gastric bypass patients are three times more likely to wind up with chemical dependency issues after surgery.

But Jessica’s journey following gastric bypass has taken many twists and turns.

She switched substances several times, but ultimately landed on one of the most addictive — heroin.

Jessica had periods of sobriety and even had a little boy, who is now nearly three. But despite all the chances she got in DUI court, Jessica couldn’t stay in recovery.

Instead she relapsed, was sent to prison once, and then when she got out she overdosed and ended up being revived by Narcan.

Angela Kennecke: What did you feel like?

Jessica Pfau: The most worthless pile of crap you could ever imagine in your life — scared; but I was so much more than scared. I gave up seven months of sobriety for it. I was caught and I was giving up my family again and I didn’t have a way to numb it, because I knew I was in a lot of trouble. I was sick, miserable. At that point, I almost wanted to die — to make it all go away.

While she was taken to the ER after overdosing, she was put in jail instead of treatment.

And now she must serve out the rest of her prison sentence.

Will she get the help she needs in prison?

We go in search of the answer to that question in Part 2 of “Jessica’s Journey” Thursday night at 10.