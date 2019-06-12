PREVIEW: No time to wait

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Depending on how long you’ve been married, if you get divorced, you could be entitled to a portion of your ex-spouse’s retirement benefits.

In the case of a local woman, those benefits were court ordered, but never delivered.

Angela Kennecke has a preview of Wednesday’s KELOLAND News Investigation. KELOALND Investigates was contacted by Carolynne Pederson. She told us we were her last hope after years of trying to collect the money she was owed by the federal government. Her ex-husband was a federal employee.

Pederson’s divorce settlement included a court order that she get $21,000 from her ex-husband’s Federal Employment Retirement System Account. That was back in 2013, but Pederson never saw a dime.

“It means a lot to me. I don’t think $21,000 overall to the government is going to make or break them. It could make or break me,” Pederson said.

Pederson now has “No time to wait.” Coming up Wednesday, KELOLAND Investigates cuts through the red tape of government bureaucracy to find out what’s happened to Pederson’s payments.

