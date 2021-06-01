PREVIEW: Murder at Myron Grove

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Losing a loved one is hard enough, but not knowing what happened to them, or who was responsible for their death makes it even tougher. However, cold cases can be solved decades later, if someone talks or new evidence comes to light. All this month, Angela Kennecke is investigating cold cases in KELOLAND and her reports kick off tonight.

Tuesday’s date is significant, because it is the sixth year anniversary of the brutal unsolved murder of Alicia Hummel.

The 29-year-old preschool teacher was excited for the first day of summer vacation and decided to go fishing along the Missouri River near Vermillion.

The unusual thing about Hummel’s case is how thoroughly she documented her day and the short time frame in which she was killed. While the area of Myron Grove is remote, it’s still frequented by people in the summer.

“I want to know why. I want to know why someone would just randomly go out there and kill somebody; and to walk around with it for 6 years– 6 years,” Erica Kampfe, Alicia’s sister, said.

In our investigation “Murder at Myron Grove,” we’ll show you the photos Alicia put on Snapchat as she preparing to head out fishing and we uncover evidence left at the scene, now public for the first time.