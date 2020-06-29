PREVIEW: Mitchell company held responsible for young woman’s death

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — She was a young woman with an unusual job.

Molly Schladweiler had worked at a bull stud facility just outside of Mitchell for five years.

But one night that job turned deadly.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has a preview of her investigation into this death.

The Schladweilers never suspected there could be a problem with how liquid nitrogen, which freezes bull semen, was handled at Custom Genetic Solutions, until after the death of 20-year-old Molly.

Now OSHA says the company was at fault for her death due to the lack of ventilation and training of workers at the facility.

While the company is contesting OSHA’s findings, her family is calling for change at the facility to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“(I) Would like to know they’re doing something differently now. I mean yeah, I have friends who work there. It wouldn’t be very fun if I have to go to one of their funerals for the same thing,” Mitch Schaldweiler, Molly’s brother, said.

Coming up on Monday’s KELOLAND News Investigation at 10, we look into the law enforcement report from the morning Molly’s body was found and try to ask CGS what, if anything, they are doing differently at their facility following Molly’s death.