PREVIEW: Jessica’s Journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Obese people who undergo gastric bypass surgery statistically end up living healthier lives. But there is a hidden danger to the stomach surgery you may never have heard about.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke joins us now with a preview of a two-part investigation she’s working on called “Jessica’s Journey.”

It’s called Jessica’s Journey because Jessica Pfau has given us unprecedented access to what it’s like to struggle with addiction in the legal system and nearly die from an overdose.

Jessica underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2011. While now she realizes it should have been obvious she was addicted to food, she didn’t know anything about addiction transfer. She soon found herself addicted to the painkillers she was prescribed after the surgery.

“I had a family doctor at Sanford and I was also getting pain pills from a doctor at (Avera) McKennan. And they discovered that and both cut me off. And at that point, I turned to the street to buy them,” Pfau said.

Coming up Wednesday, we talk with a gastric bypass physician about how common addiction transfer is among patients. Plus we take you on the first half of Jessica’s Journey and how she went from pills to alcohol to intravenous drug use, with ever attempt to address her addiction, ending in failure.