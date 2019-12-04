PREVIEW: Jessica’s bypass journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not one of the risks you associate with gastric bypass. But studies show that cross addictions can happen for stomach surgery patients.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke previews the story of a woman who’s been battling addiction since undergoing the knife.

Angela Kennecke: It’s a story that has so many twists and turns, it’s going to take two nights to tell it.

Jessica Pfau realizes now she probably always had an addictive traits in her personality. Beginning at the age of 16, her weight became a struggle and she now believes food was her drug.

“It’s kind of been that way with everything — if I like it and I’m interested; I don’t stop. Whether it be a book, I read from front to back. I was into the weather for a long time — so I’d watch the weather channel for hours on end. Like with softball even — that was all I could think of. Whatever I’m interested in consumes me,” Pfau said.

That interest transferred to pain pills she was prescribed after having gastric bypass surgery. Over the last eight years, Jessica’s addiction has gotten out of control and she nearly died.

Now, as she finds herself returning to prison, she shares her troubling journey with us. You won’t want to miss the first part of “Jessica’s Journey,” Tuesday at 10.