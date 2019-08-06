PREVIEW: Investigating a 15-year-old boy’s death on the Rosebud Reservation

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday on we are bringing you a KELOLAND Investigation into a mystery on a South Dakota Indian Reservation.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke was on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in the south-central part of the state, where she had unprecedented access to the scene of the death of a teenage boy.

There was a rash of deaths of young people living on Rosebud within six days last month. While all of these tragedies rattled the community, one death is now being investigated because foul play may be involved.

Tribal law enforcement took our news camera to the remote area where 15-year-old Alize Millard’s body was found. In the midst of this beauty, a family is now dealing with a horrific and ugly death.

What happened to Alize Millard? Tribal law officers are working with the FBI to try to find out.

“We were able to reach out to them early on and they also responded and assisted in the preservation of the crime scene and collecting evidence,” Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Special Agent Robert Sedlmajer said.

