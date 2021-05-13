PREVIEW: How solar power could go dark in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Solar and wind power are the future, but a South Dakota utility company is asking for changes in how solar customers are billed and that’s not sitting well with advocates of renewable energy.

Coming up in Thursday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation “How solar power could go dark in South Dakota,” Angela Kennecke looks into a proposed tariff to charge customers who generate their own energy.

“This decision, if it’s approved by the PUC will mean that there is no grid-tied solar ever again in the Black Hills Energy footprint because of the economics of it,” solar power advocate Rachel Headley said.

“There are several reasons why I don’t believe that. At the heart of this issue is to be fair and equitable to our customers. We believe this is the best thing for our customers and it’s fair and equitable to all customers,” Marc Eyre with Black Hills Power said.

Coming up Thursday night at 10 p.m., hear how the proposed new alternative energy tariff would affect projects using solar in the Black Hills and what kind of economic impact it could have on the state.